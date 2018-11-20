Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets a carry

Artis-Payne rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Lions.

Artis-Payne played only three offensive snaps in his first game as Christian McCaffrey's top backup. McCaffrey, on the other hand, was on the field for all 58 plays, evidencing just how little of a role Carolina's second-string tailback fills.

