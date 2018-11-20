Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets a carry
Artis-Payne rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Lions.
Artis-Payne played only three offensive snaps in his first game as Christian McCaffrey's top backup. McCaffrey, on the other hand, was on the field for all 58 plays, evidencing just how little of a role Carolina's second-string tailback fills.
More News
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Promoted to second string•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Inactive Week 1•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Makes regular-season roster•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Efficient in preseason finale•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Scores in second preseason tilt•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Stymied against Bills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...