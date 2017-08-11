Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets six carries to start preseason

Artis-Payne rushed six times for 22 yards in Wednesday's preseason game against the Texans.

Artis-Payne went for a game-long run of 20 yards, which boosted his final numbers. With Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey cemented as Carolina's top two running backs, Artis-Payne figures to compete with Fozzy Whittaker and Jalen Simmons for a roster spot. While Whittaker, the favorite for that last spot, was used sparingly Wednesday, Simmons finished with nine carries for 38 yards.