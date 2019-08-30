Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets three touches

Artis-Payne rushed twice for six yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers.

Artis-Payne started at tailback after not playing any offensive snaps in Carolina's third exhibition outing. Although the veteran didn't feature for long Thursday, him opening the game helps his outlook compared to last week. Still, with rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Scarlett totaling 47 yards and a touchdown and Reggie Bonnafon flashing again behind him, Artis-Payne's standing on the team should be worthwhile to monitor as roster cuts and depth charts are released ahead of Week 1. His experience in the Panthers offense would offer reassurance as Christian McCaffrey's backup early on, but Scarlett and Bonnafon have also made decent claims for spare snaps.