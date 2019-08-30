Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets three touches

Artis-Payne rushed twice for six yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers.

Artis-Payne started at tailback after not playing any offensive snaps in Carolina's third exhibition outing. Although the veteran didn't feature for long Thursday, him opening the game helps his outlook compared to last week. Still, with rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Scarlett totaling 47 yards and a touchdown and Reggie Bonnafon flashing again behind him, Artis-Payne's standing on the team should be worthwhile to monitor as roster cuts and depth charts are released ahead of Week 1. His experience in the Panthers offense would offer reassurance as Christian McCaffrey's backup early on, but Scarlett and Bonnafon have also made decent claims for spare snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...