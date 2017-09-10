Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Inactive Sunday
Artis-Payne is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
Despite an impressive preseason, Artis-Payne was scratched in Week 1. He's off the fantasy radar as long as fellow running backs Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey remain healthy.
More News
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Buried on depth chart•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Finishes preseason on high note•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Scores twice against Jags•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Leads team in rushing Saturday•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets six carries to start preseason•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Facing uphill battle to make team•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...