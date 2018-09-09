Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Inactive Week 1
Artis-Payne (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season-opening game against the Cowboys.
Artis-Payne will give way to C.J. Anderson as the sole backup behind Christian McCaffrey, with the Panthers keeping five receivers and three tight ends active Sunday against the Cowboys.
