Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Makes regular season roster
Artis-Payne is among four running backs to make the Panthers' 53-man roster for the regular season.
Artis-Payne outlasted Kenjon Barner and the injured Fozzy Whittaker to make Carolina's team for the fourth straight year. Although Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson sit ahead of him on the depth chart, Artis-Payne's career 4.3 yards per carry gives the team a nice third option. 2018 also marks the final year of Artis-Payne's rookie contract, providing him extra incentive to make his mark when called upon.
