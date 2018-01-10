Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Plays 13 games

Artis-Payne finished with 18 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown in 13 games played this season.

Artis-Payne, a fifth-round pick in 2015, played just 10 games over his first couple seasons, so this year was his first as a regular member of Carolina's 53-man roster. Despite reaching that status, however, he was handed half as many carries this year as his previous low mark for a season. While his career average of 4.3 yards per rush isn't too shabby, Artis-Payne just hasn't been able to crack the Panthers' backfield rotation. He'll aim to finally do so in 2018, the final year of his rookie contract.

