Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Plays nine games
Artis-Payne finished the 2018 regular season with 19 rushes for 69 yards and a touchdown in nine games played.
Artis-Payne also caught three of his four targets for 15 receiving yards. Through four years with the Panthers, the tailback has never topped more than 45 carries in a season and has been active for just 32 games. Even after C.J. Anderson left Carolina this season, Artis-Payne was hardly used as Christian McCaffrey's backup. In fact, 16 of his 19 carries came in a meaningless Week 17 win over the Saints. Given that spare role, it wouldn't really be surprising if Artis-Payne heads elsewhere in free agency this offseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Could see more work in Week 17•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Tallies 20 yards in loss•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Garners single carry•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets a carry•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Promoted to second string•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Inactive Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...