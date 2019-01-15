Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Plays nine games

Artis-Payne finished the 2018 regular season with 19 rushes for 69 yards and a touchdown in nine games played.

Artis-Payne also caught three of his four targets for 15 receiving yards. Through four years with the Panthers, the tailback has never topped more than 45 carries in a season and has been active for just 32 games. Even after C.J. Anderson left Carolina this season, Artis-Payne was hardly used as Christian McCaffrey's backup. In fact, 16 of his 19 carries came in a meaningless Week 17 win over the Saints. Given that spare role, it wouldn't really be surprising if Artis-Payne heads elsewhere in free agency this offseason.