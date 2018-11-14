Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Promoted to second string

Artis-Payne will serve as Christian McCaffrey's backup following Monday's release of C.J. Anderson, Jelani Scott of Panthers.com reports.

Artis-Payne will move up the depth chart, but considering McCaffrey has been on the field for over 95 percent of Carolina's offensive plays, his backup hasn't been used much this season. In fact, coming off his first 1,000-yard season, the veteran Anderson managed just 24 carries in nine games with the Panthers. A fifth-round pick of Carolina in 2015, Artis-Payne has been inactive for all but two games this season, so his stock should at least benefit from being consistently available, and his career mark of 4.3 yards per carry suggests he could do well with his spare touches.

