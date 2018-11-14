Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Promoted to second string
Artis-Payne will serve as Christian McCaffrey's backup following Monday's release of C.J. Anderson, Jelani Scott of Panthers.com reports.
Artis-Payne will move up the depth chart, but considering McCaffrey has been on the field for over 95 percent of Carolina's offensive plays, his backup hasn't been used much this season. In fact, coming off his first 1,000-yard season, the veteran Anderson managed just 24 carries in nine games with the Panthers. A fifth-round pick of Carolina in 2015, Artis-Payne has been inactive for all but two games this season, so his stock should at least benefit from being consistently available, and his career mark of 4.3 yards per carry suggests he could do well with his spare touches.
More News
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Inactive Week 1•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Makes regular-season roster•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Efficient in preseason finale•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Scores in second preseason tilt•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Stymied against Bills•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Slides down depth chart•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 11 Streamers
Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...
-
Week 11 Big Questions
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....