Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Scores in second preseason tilt

Artis-Payne finished with seven rushes for 18 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-20 win over the Dolphins in the second preseason game.

Artis-Payne found the end zone on a five-yard rush to begin the fourth quarter. He started the Panthers' next drive before making way for Kenjon Barner. While him playing ahead of Barner suggests he entered Friday higher in the pecking order, Barner's final tally of 72 yards on five carries certainly made things interesting. Behind Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson, it remains to be seen who'll be named Carolina's third tailback, so Artis-Payne and Barner's battle could be worth monitoring over the final two exhibition outings.