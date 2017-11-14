Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Scores on Monday night
Artis-Payne rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Monday's 45-21 win over Miami.
Artis-Payne zig-zagged for a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter, putting Carolina up by three scores for his first score in over a year. Artis-Payne's seven carries were a season high and the bulk of his production came on one 43-yard gain. Given the beating Carolina put on Miami and the possible desire to conserve the rushing abilities of John Stewart, Cam Newton and others, it is hard to predict whether Monday's performance will lead to similar performances down the line. At this point, it's probably worth waiting for an encore before taking Artis-Payne too seriously.
