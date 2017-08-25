Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Scores twice against Jags
Artis-Payne rushed nine times for 37 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Artis-Payne didn't get a carry until the second half -- featuring behind Fozzy Whittaker -- but he surely helped his case to retain a roster spot. His two touchdowns helped the Panthers clinch a one-point victory, which came after he led the team with five rushes for 70 yards and a score in Carolina's second preseason game. While Whittaker's varied skill set, which includes return capability on special teams, makes him more likely to be active as the No. 3 running back throughout the season, Artis-Payne's preseason showings should see him stick around.
