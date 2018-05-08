Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Slides down depth chart
The Panthers' signing of C.J. Anderson suggests they weren't comfortable entering the season with Artis-Payne as their top between-the-tackles runner, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
A 2015 fifth-round pick, Artis-Payne has taken 99 carries for 422 yards (4.3 average) and four touchdowns in 23 career games, getting most of his playing time when Jonathan Stewart was injured. The Panthers' decision not to draft a running back suggested the 25-year-old would replace Stewart, but the team then signed C.J. Anderson on Monday to fill the role. Artis-Payne now figures to compete with Fozzy Whittaker for the No. 3 job behind Anderson and Christian McCaffrey.
More News
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Doesn't get draft competition•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Could replace Stewart•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Plays 13 games•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Scores on Monday night•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Garners five touches•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Could have Week 8 role•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...