Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Slides down depth chart

The Panthers' signing of C.J. Anderson suggests they weren't comfortable entering the season with Artis-Payne as their top between-the-tackles runner, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

A 2015 fifth-round pick, Artis-Payne has taken 99 carries for 422 yards (4.3 average) and four touchdowns in 23 career games, getting most of his playing time when Jonathan Stewart was injured. The Panthers' decision not to draft a running back suggested the 25-year-old would replace Stewart, but the team then signed C.J. Anderson on Monday to fill the role. Artis-Payne now figures to compete with Fozzy Whittaker for the No. 3 job behind Anderson and Christian McCaffrey.