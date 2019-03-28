Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Staying with Carolina

Artis-Payne has re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year contract, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

As the depth chart stands, Artis-Payne returns to a Panthers roster that still has little depth behind starter Christian McCaffrey. While it's possible Carolina adds a running back in next month's draft, Artis-Payne should operate as the clear No. 2 over Elijah Hood (knee) and Reggie Bonnafon when the Panthers' offseason workouts begin April 15.