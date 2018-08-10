Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Stymied against Bills

Artis-Payne rushed five times for one yard in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Bills in the preseason opener.

Artis-Payne led the Panthers in carries, yet barely found any room to run. It's notable that his first touch came in the second quarter, while fellow tailback and competitor Kenjon Barner didn't get his first carry until the fourth. Look for those two to use the remaining three exhibition tilts to jockey for position behind Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson.