Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Tallies 20 yards in loss
Artis-Payne contributed a seven-yard run and 13-yard catch during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.
Artis-Payne doubled his season total for touches on Sunday. The fourth-year back has just five touches in six games as Carolina's No. 2 back since the departure of C.J. Anderson. That role means more with Cam Newton shut down for the season as Newton was essentially the Panthers' second back, but the difference probably isn't enough to warrant looking at Artis-Payne next Sunday against New Orleans, a top-five run defense this season.
