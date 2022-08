Erving (calf) has been getting third and fourth string reps at practice this week, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports 1340 AM reports.

Erving finished last season on IR, but he had started nine games at left tackle last season. The addition of first-round selection Ikem Ekwonu was expected to move Erving down the depth chart, but it's not clear if the injury or his general performance have resulted in the third-string work in camp.