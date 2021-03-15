Erving (knee) agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Panthers on Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Erving will get $8 million guaranteed. The versatile offensive lineman -- who will likely compete for the starting left tackle spot but can slide to guard if he loses that competition -- was clearly a top priority for the Panthers, agreeing to a deal less than two hours after the negotiating window opened.
