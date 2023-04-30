Peoples is in line to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Peoples led the SBC in rushing yards in 2020 but operated as a part-time starter in his final season at Appalachian State as he rushed for 593 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries in the 2022 season. He finished top 10 in school history in career rushing yards (2,830) and career rushing touchdowns (33). He is a physical runner who can contribute immediately on early downs but his lack of experience as a receiver and special teamer could hurt his chances of sticking on an NFL roster.