Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Absent from injury report
Munnerlyn (hamstring) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Munnerlyn suffered a hamstring strain during Carolina's 36-21 win over the Ravens on Sunday, and appears to have fully recovered from the injury. The 30-year-old cornerback appears on track to suit up against the Buccaneers in Week 9.
More News
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Suffers hamstring sprain•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Step back in 2017•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Expected back in Week 13•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Downgraded to out•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...