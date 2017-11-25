Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Downgraded to out
The Panthers have downgraded Munnerlyn (illness) from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Munnerlyn's illness is said to be contagious, so he is currently away from the team. Coach Ron Rivera would not say which backup option will replace him in the starting lineup, but Kevin Seymour and LaDarius Gunter both have previous experience in the nickel.
