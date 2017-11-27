Munnerlyn (illness) is expected to be available for the Panthers' Week 13 game against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Munnerlyn was inactive for Sunday's win over the Jets while recovering from a virus, but it appears his condition has already dramatically improved just one day later. Assuming he suffers no recurrence of the symptoms during the week, he should settle back in as the Panthers' nickel back.

