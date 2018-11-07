Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Posts eight tackles
Munnerlyn (chest) finished with eight tackles (four solo) and half a sack in Week 9's win over the Buccaneers.
Munnerlyn tied teammate Thomas Davis to lead the Panthers in total tackles. Thanks to that season high, he now sports 24 stops to go with one interception through eight games.
More News
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Absent from injury report•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Suffers hamstring sprain•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Step back in 2017•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Expected back in Week 13•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Downgraded to out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...