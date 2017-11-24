Munnerlyn (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Munnerlyn is slotted as the Panthers' No. 3 cornerback, so he doesn't log full snap counts. If he's unable to play, expect Kevon Seymour to play extra defensive snaps.

