Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Questionable for Sunday
Munnerlyn (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Munnerlyn is slotted as the Panthers' No. 3 cornerback, so he doesn't log full snap counts. If he's unable to play, expect Kevon Seymour to play extra defensive snaps.
