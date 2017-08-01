Munnerlyn (hamstring) will participate in his first practice of training camp Tuesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Munnerlyn missed about a week with the injury, which he apparently suffered while working out on his own during the offseason. There's still a little over a week before the Panthers' preseason opener, so Munnerlyn should be good to go for that contest if he endures no setbacks with the hamstring in practices the next few days.

