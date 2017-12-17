Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Sitting out Sunday
Munnerlyn (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Munnerlyn walked out of practice Wednesday, so even though he participated both Thursday and Friday, head coach Ron Rivera saw it fitting to bench his rotational corner. The 29-year-old's absence will open the door for Kevon Seymour and Ladarius Gunter to log extended workloads Sunday.
