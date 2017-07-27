Munnerlyn sat out Wednesday's practice due to a strained hamstring, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Munnerlyn reportedly strained his hamstring while preparing for training camp earlier this month, according to Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. Fortunately, Munnerlyn's expected to be back in the fold soon.

