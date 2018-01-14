Munnerlyn totaled 29 tackles (24 solo) and two sacks in 14 games with the Panthers in 2017.

Munnerlyn signed a four-year contract with the Panthers in March 2017, and subsequently posted the lowest tackle total of his career and failed to record an interception. The 29-year-old is the veteran presence in a group of young Carolina cornerbacks, but this season proved to be the worst statistical season of his nine-year career.