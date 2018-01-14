Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Step back in 2017
Munnerlyn totaled 29 tackles (24 solo) and two sacks in 14 games with the Panthers in 2017.
Munnerlyn signed a four-year contract with the Panthers in March 2017, and subsequently posted the lowest tackle total of his career and failed to record an interception. The 29-year-old is the veteran presence in a group of young Carolina cornerbacks, but this season proved to be the worst statistical season of his nine-year career.
More News
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Expected back in Week 13•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Downgraded to out•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Resumes practicing Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Captain Munnerlyn: Finishes season with 55 tackles•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...