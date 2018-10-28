Munnerlyn suffered a hamstring strain during Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Munnerlyn exited Sunday's contest due to a hamstring injury, but Person also reports that he anticipates suiting up against the Buccaneers in Week 9 without issue. The 30-year-old veteran will serve as a rotational cornerback in Carolina's defense if he's able to suit up.

