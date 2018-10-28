Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Suffers hamstring sprain
Munnerlyn suffered a hamstring strain during Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Munnerlyn exited Sunday's contest due to a hamstring injury, but Person also reports that he anticipates suiting up against the Buccaneers in Week 9 without issue. The 30-year-old veteran will serve as a rotational cornerback in Carolina's defense if he's able to suit up.
More News
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Step back in 2017•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Expected back in Week 13•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Downgraded to out•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn: Resumes practicing Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...