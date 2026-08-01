Panthers' Chamon Metayer: Getting opportunity in Carolina

The Panthers signed Metayer to a contract Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Metayer will take the spot on the 90-man roster vacated by rookie third-round wide receiver Chris Brazzell (knee), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Metayer initially signed with the Steelers in late April as an undrafted free agent before being waived by Pittsburgh in early June. He'll audition for the Panthers for the next month, and while he's a longshot to make the 53-man roster, Metayer could get an invite to the practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff enough in training camp and preseason games.