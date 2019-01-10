Catanzaro played the final four games of the 2018 regular season with the Panthers, making all five of his field-goal attempts and seven of his eight extra-point tries en route to 22 points.

Catanzaro began the season with the division-rival Buccaneers, making 11 of 15 field goals and 23 of 27 extra points in nine games prior to being released. He wasn't out of work long, however, as a knee injury to Graham Gano caused Carolina to call. To his credit, Catanzaro made the most of his opportunity, knocking in a couple of kicks from 50-plus yards in his short stint. Although Gano is not expected to require surgery this offseason, Catanzaro surely did enough to garner interest elsewhere ahead of the 2019 campaign.