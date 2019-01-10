Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Almost perfect as Panther
Catanzaro played the final four games of the 2018 regular season with the Panthers, making all five of his field-goal attempts and seven of his eight extra-point tries en route to 22 points.
Catanzaro began the season with the division-rival Buccaneers, making 11 of 15 field goals and 23 of 27 extra points in nine games prior to being released. He wasn't out of work long, however, as a knee injury to Graham Gano caused Carolina to call. To his credit, Catanzaro made the most of his opportunity, knocking in a couple of kicks from 50-plus yards in his short stint. Although Gano is not expected to require surgery this offseason, Catanzaro surely did enough to garner interest elsewhere ahead of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Hits field goal, extra point•
-
Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Gets two more weeks•
-
Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Has opportunities limited•
-
Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Will kick in Week 15•
-
Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Perfect in debut•
-
Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Handling kicking duties in Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...