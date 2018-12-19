Catanzaro will kick for the Panthers over the final two weeks of the regular season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Fellow kicker Graham Gano (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, leaving the job in Catanzaro's hands for the next two weeks. There isn't as much upside with Taylor Heinicke replacing Cam Newton (shoulder) at quarterback, though matchups with the Falcons and Saints at least offer some potential for the Panthers to put up points.