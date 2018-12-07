Catanzaro will serve as Carolina's kicker in Sunday's game against the Browns with Graham Gano (knee) ruled out for the contest, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Catanzaro will be pressed into action immediately after the Panthers first signed him to the roster earlier Friday. Per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, coach Ron Rivera relayed that Gano is dealing with a sore (left) plant knee that could threaten the kicker's status beyond Week 14, so Catanzaro will presumably remain on the roster until there's no longer any concern about Gano's health. Catanzaro previously spent time with the Buccaneers, knocking down 11 of 15 field-goal tries and 23 of 27 extra-point attempts before being cut in November.