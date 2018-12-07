Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Handling kicking duties in Week 14
Catanzaro will serve as Carolina's kicker in Sunday's game against the Browns with Graham Gano (knee) ruled out for the contest, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Catanzaro will be pressed into action immediately after the Panthers first signed him to the roster earlier Friday. Per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, coach Ron Rivera relayed that Gano is dealing with a sore (left) plant knee that could threaten the kicker's status beyond Week 14, so Catanzaro will presumably remain on the roster until there's no longer any concern about Gano's health. Catanzaro previously spent time with the Buccaneers, knocking down 11 of 15 field-goal tries and 23 of 27 extra-point attempts before being cut in November.
More News
-
Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Joins Carolina•
-
Chandler Catanzaro: Cut by Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Key misses in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: No field-goal attempts in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Near-perfect kicking day in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Gains redemption with game-winning kick•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...