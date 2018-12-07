Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Joins Carolina
Catanzaro signed a contract with the Panthers on Friday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Starting kicker Graham Gano is dealing with a knee injury, and the injury is apparently serious enough for the team to seek an insurance option in Catanzaro. The 27-year-old was 11-for-15 on field goals and 23-for-27 on extra-point attempts before being let go by the Buccaneers last month.
