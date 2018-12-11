Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Perfect in debut
Catanzaro made both his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.
Catanzaro converted from 30 and 34 yards on his respective field goals during his Panthers debut. Him putting together an unblemished performance should help Carolina's comfort level while fellow kicker Graham Gano's (knee) upcoming status remains uncertain.
