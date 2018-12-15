Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Will start Monday
Catanzaro will get the start with Graham Gano (knee) ruled out for Monday's contest, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Catanzaro made both of his field-goal attempts and extra-point attempts in the loss Sunday to the Browns and likely will be in line for plenty of work Monday thanks to the Saints' porous defense.
