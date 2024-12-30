Wooten finished Sunday's 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers with 14 tackles (seven solo).

Wooten made the first start in his three-year NFL career Sunday due to the absence of Josey Jewell (concussion/quadriceps). While the Panthers suffered a blowout loss, Wooten took advantage of the spot start by playing all 74 defensive snaps while leading Carolina in solo and combined tackles. The 25-year-old Auburn product could start in the Panthers' regular-season finale against the Falcons next Sunday if Jewell is not cleared to play.