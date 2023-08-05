Zavala (pectoral/hamstring) has been activated from the Panthers' active/physically-unable-to-perform list, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zavala started camp on the active/PUP list due to a pectoral issue, which allowed him to still practice with the team. He subsequently injured his hamstring and was sidelined with both injuries. Now, the rookie has a clear bill of health across the board and is expected to continue competing for a depth guard role on Carolina's final 53-man roster.