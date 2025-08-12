Panthers head coach Dave Canales relayed Monday that the team hopes Zavala (knee) can be back in time for the preseason matchup against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Aug. 21, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Zavala hurt his knee in late July and wasn't able to play in Carolina's first preseason contest this past Friday. It sounds like he'll miss this Saturday's contest against Houston as well, though the NC State product could be back for the team's third's preseason game. Zavala is slated to function in a rotational role at guard this season.