Zavala suffered a scary neck injury which required the medical staff to take him off on a backboard in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Lions, but he was checked out at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and ultimately was able to travel with his team back to Charlotte. The offensive lineman seems likely to be forced to miss some action moving forward, but considering how serious the injury looked, Zavala's ability to return to the Panthers is a positive turn of events.