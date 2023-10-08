Zavala was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Lions after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports. He won't return to the contest.

Zavala remained on the ground motionless for several minutes before being carted off the field, though he was fortunately able to give the fans at Ford Field the thumbs-up sign before he was wheeled into the locker room. The rookie fourth-round pick has started all five games this season. He was replaced at left guard by Cade Mays.