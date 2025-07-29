Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Tuesday that Zavala is considered "week-to-week" with a patella injury that he suffered during Monday's training camp practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The injury puts Zavala in jeopardy of missing the Panthers' preseason opener against the Browns on Aug. 8. The 2023 fourth-rounder started in two games in 2024 and is expected to be Carolina's top backup offensive guard. Zavala's absence opens the door for Ja'Tyre Carter and Jarrett Kingston to get more reps at guard during practice and preseason games.