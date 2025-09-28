Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Exits game with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zavala is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a knee injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Zavala appeared to suffer the injury in the first quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and is having his knee injury evaluated by medical staff. Brandon Walton -- whom the Panthers elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday -- has taken over at right guard in Zavala's absence.
