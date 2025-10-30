Zavala (knee) logged a full practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Zavala has missed Carolina's last four games with a knee injury and this marked his first practice since suffering the injury. Per coach Dave Canales, Zavala looked good with his running and cutting. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve by Saturday to be active for Week 9 against the Packers, but Zavala appears to be closing in on retaking his starting role at right guard.