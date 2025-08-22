Zavala (knee) played 22 offensive snaps during Carolina's 19-10 preseason loss to the Steelers on Thursday, Kassidy Hill and Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site report.

Zavala missed much of training camp due to a knee injury, but he's managed to meet the goal of returning in time for Carolina's preseason finale that coach Dave Canales had previously set. The 2023 fourth-round pick is set to handle a backup role at guard this season, and he could be tasked with stepping up immediately if Damien Lewis (guard) is less than 100 percent for Week 1.