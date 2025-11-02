Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Has elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zavala has an elbow injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The starting right guard just came back from injured reserve after missing the last four weeks with a knee injury. Jake Curhan and Austin Corbett are Carolina's backup guards Sunday.
