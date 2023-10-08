Zavala is alert and has movement in all of his extremities after being taken to a Detroit hospital as a result of suffering a neck injury in Sunday's contest against the Lions, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
In a scary scene during the first quarter, Zavala lay motionless on the field for several minutes before being carted to the locker room. The rookie was able to give a thumbs-up signal as he was being taken away, and early signs from the hospital appear to be promising. Zavala was replaced at left guard by Cade Mays following his departure.
