Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Panthers placed Zavala (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Zavala is beginning his second stint on injured reserve this season after suffering a calf injury in the Week 12 loss to the 49ers and will now be forced to miss at least four games. In his absence, Jake Curhan will serve as the team's starting right guard.
