Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zavala (calf) did not practice Wednesday.
Zavala was injured in Monday night's loss to the 49ers and was unable to return to the game. Jake Curhan replaced Zavala at right guard against San Francisco.
More News
-
Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Spotted with boot•
-
Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Won't return Week 12•
-
Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Won't play in Week 10•
-
Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Has elbow injury•