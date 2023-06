Zavala (pec) was absent from the Panthers' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Anthony Rizzuti of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 2023 fourth-round selection is still expected to compete for the starting spot at right guard, as Carolina's usual starting right guard Austin Corbett is expected to miss the beginning of the year. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that the North Carolina State product will "be fine for training camp." and that he "just needs time to recover."